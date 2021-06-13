Kenny Omega gives revelation about having IMPACT World Championship match at Daily's Place

Kenny Omega's IMPACT World Championship defense against Moose at Against All Odds proved to be a tough outing.

Both men tore the house down, but it was The Cleaner who came out on top, thanks to the Young Bucks' timely interference. Tonight's victory also meant that IMPACT Wrestling will not be getting its title back until Slammiversary next month.

Kenny Omega certainly had an advantage thanks to the bout taking place at AEW's territory, Daily's Place.

Following the event, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to reveal the best part about having his match held at Daily's Place. The Cleaner stated that it was great to have his allies celebrating with him after his victory over Moose:

"The best part about #AgainstAllOdds being held at Daily’s Place was that as soon as the match was over, my friends and family were right there to celebrate with me", said Kenny Omega.

IMPACT star Sami Callihan wiped out The Elite after the main event

Following an abrupt end to the main event, the lights went off and, much to everyone's surprise, IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan appeared in the ring.

The Callihan Death Machine laid waste to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega with his baseball bat. To prevent any further assault, Don Callis interrupted Sami Callihan and immediately fired him from IMPACT Wrestling. One might wonder how Don Callis can make such a decision given he no longer holds an executive position in the company.

The chaotic end to Against All Odds has left fans confused as to what will come next. It remains to be seen how the announcement will affect the scheduled IMPACT World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.

Will the company insert Moose in the title picture again since he never lost the match completely? Kenny Omega may have to pay for what happened at Against All Odds by having his title defense against both Moose and Sami Callihan on July 17th.

Fans will have to tune in next week on IMPACT Wrestling to find out the fallout from Against All Odds.

