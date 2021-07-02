Kenny Omega and Good Brothers pick up massive win on IMPACT

Kenny Omega, Doc Anderson and Luke Gallows, as part of Team Callis, took on Team Dreamer in the blockbuster IMPACT main event. Team Dreamer, consisting of Sami Callihan, Chris Sabin and Moose, fell short in the IMPACT main event as The Good Brothers put away Chris Sabin for the three count with the Magic Killer.

Last week on IMPACT, after being relieved of his duties as EVP, Don Callis goaded Tommy Dreamer into a six-man tag match. Dreamer obliged, putting together a star studded team together. However, tensions between Chris Sabin and Moose reared their ugly heads, ultimately costing Team Dreamer the match.

Sabin and Karl Anderson kicked things off, with Anderson dominating the initial proceedings. Moose arrived a little late to the ring, as Callihan tagged himself in and took out all three of his opponents. Kenny Omega, in typical heel fashion, threatened to walk out as the show headed for a commercial break.

As we got back to the action, Sabin was cornered by the heels as all three men tagged themselves in and out and dominated him.

A hot tag to Callihan gave way to a minor comeback before the heels took over again. Eventually, the rivalry between Moose and Sabin became too heated as the heels took advantage of it, pinning Sabin and picking up a huge win to close out the show.

Moose and Chris Sabin cannot coexist on IMPACT

The biggest shock of Tommy Dreamer assembling his team was him picking both Moose and Chris Sabin. Their tensions are well documented and the biggest story heading into this main event was whether they will be able to put their differences aside or not.

As most expected, they could not. Don Callis, ever so crafty, shoved Tommy Dreamer into Moose as he walked back to the locker room.

This led to Moose attacking Dreamer, which led to Sabin hitting a suicide dive on Moose. This was the perfect opening for their opponents to hit Sabin with their finisher and pick up the win to close out IMPACT.

At Slammiversary, Sabin will get a chance at revenge when he goes one-on-one with Moose.

Edited by Greg Bush