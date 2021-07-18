Kenny Omega says he doesn't want to revisit a match with Jay White

IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega recently stated that he has no interest in facing NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White.

Kenny Omega had one of the most brutal nights of his entire career, retaining his IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan in a no disqualification match. The bout exceeded everyone's expectations, with the given stipulation prompting both men to destroy each other with every possible weapon.

In the end, it was Kenny Omega who picked up the victory after delivering a One Winged Angel to Sami Callihan on thumbtacks, leaving him in unimaginable pain.

While the whole Slammiversary event was full of stunning appearances from superstars of other promotions, no one thought IMPACT would end their pay-per-view on a cliffhanger. As Kenny Omega was about to celebrate, Jay White entered the scene. He circled the ring, then confronted Omega while giving him a death stare. It was a bone-chilling moment for anyone watching it from ringside.

Jay White, Mickie James, Thunder Rosa, No Way, FinJuice and Chelsea Green appeared at a GAME CHANGING #Slammiversary!



RESULTS: https://t.co/ZGX9bKsjdk pic.twitter.com/zXYvXe4QGB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

News of the segment quickly sparked discussion about the possibility of a match between Kenny Omega and Jay White. The Belt Collector even acknowledged the trend but had a different opinion from others. Taking to Twitter, Kenny Omega reacted to a clip of the match involving himself and White from NJPW's New Beginning event in 2018, which White won.

In the caption of the video, Kenny Omega stated that they don't need to have another match as their previous encounter was a "one time thing":

"Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this. It was a one time thing. That’s it," Kenny Omega said.

Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this. It was a one time thing. That’s it. https://t.co/8VmYhen9If — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 18, 2021

The company is yet to provide any updates on the arrival of Jay White. One can assume that the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling might shed some light on this angle.

Jay White's debut at Slammiversary was ruined by an IMPACT Wrestling star

After the show went off the air, FinJuice came out to get their hands on Jay White. The segment could be to help build towards the match between Jay White and David Finlay, which will take place in August next month.

But one may also wonder where his confrontation with Kenny Omega leads. The company have surely got a future match between the two on the cards, given their dark history in NJPW.

Do you want to see another match between Kenny Omega and Jay White? Sound off in the comment section below.

