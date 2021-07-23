Kiera Hogan announces departure from IMPACT Wrestling

One half of Fire 'N Flava and former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan announced her departure on her OnlyFans page.

Hogan revealed that she is keen to try other things in her career. She expressed fear and excitement over her decision but felt confident in her choice.

“What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on periodt,” Hogan said.

whoa ... Kiera Hogan announced that she left impact wrestling pic.twitter.com/W93jQidfMe — Chuckie (@ChuckieChk) July 22, 2021

Hogan competed in the main event of the post-Slammiversary show on Thursday alongside Tasha Steelz. Fire 'N Flava unsuccessfully challenged Havok and Rosemary for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Kiera Hogan is a talented, young wrestler who will succeed wherever she decides to go from here.

Kiera Hogan leaves as a 2-time IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion

Kiera Hogan is a 2-time champion

Kiera Hogan's stint at IMPACT Wrestling will go down as a successful one. Signed in 2017, she leaves as a two-time Knockouts tag team champion, with both her victories coming in 2021 alongside Tasha Steelz as Fire 'N Flava.

The duo won their first title in January at Hard to Kill, defeating Havok and Nevaeh. Their reign lasted over 3 months before surrendering the titles to Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering at Rebellion. At Under Siege, less than a month later, Fire 'N Flava reclaimed their titles to become two-time champions.

In the Slammiversary pre-show, Havok and Rosemary won the titles in what ended up being Kiera Hogan's penultimate match for IMPACT Wrestling. At just 26 years of age, Hogan has plenty of time to explore her options and perhaps even return to IMPACT Wrestling in the future.

Edited by Greg Bush