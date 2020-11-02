Kylie Rae announces her retirement

After 'no-showing' the IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2020 event, Kylie Rae announced today that she is no longer a professional wrestler.

In a post on her Patron page, Kylie apologized for any pain and miscommunication that she has caused by missing the pay-per-view. Rae also addressed her health, stating that she is "currently unwell" and taking time for herself.

Her statement read as follows:

Kylie Rae appears to have retired from professional wrestling.



Wish her nothing but the very best! pic.twitter.com/LxRHkLX55x — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae has deactivated her Twitter account and stated that she is taking a break from social media. Fans around the world will surely miss Rae and her infectious energy in the ring with this announcement.

Kylie Rae 'no-showed' IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae returns to Warrior to defend her newly-won Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship against the all-timer Madison Rayne in Madison's final independent wrestling match.



Will Kylie retain? Will Madison retire with the title?https://t.co/y934s7q2HH

Stream: @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/03kfnMAe5d — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) September 21, 2020

This news follows Kylie Rae 'no-showing' the IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2020 event on October 24th, where she was supposed to face Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. There was confusion in the promotion regarding what exactly happened to her. The last update before today was that IMPACT Wrestling was not pressuring her to return and giving her the appropriate time to deal with her health.

With this latest announcement, fans have already come out, expressing gratitude for her time in the ring and wishing Kylie Rae the best with her current situation.

