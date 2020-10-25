Kylie Rae injured prior to Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae is one of the most exciting wrestlers on the IMPACT Wrestling roster and, at Bound For Glory, she was set to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

Rae, who'd signed a long-term deal with IMPACT all the way back in March, won a gauntlet match at Slammiversary this summer, making her the #1 contender to the title.

As soon as she won that match, though, she was whisked away along with several other IMPACT stars to Wrestle House, keeping her separated from Deonna Purrazzo for a few months. This gave Purrazzo time to finish up her feud with Jordynne Grace, and prove herself as the reigning Knockouts Champion.

Rae returned to the IMPACT Zone in September and immediately began a feud with The Virtuosa. Susie joined Rae, which was helpful, as Purrazzo had picked up Kimber Lee as a lackey.

Kylie Rae injured and replaced at Bound For Glory by Su Yung

Unfortunately, Kylie Rae was unable to compete at Bound For Glory. Fans were pumped to see Smilie Kylie face, and possibly dethrone the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Instead, Kylie Rae couldn't compete. It's been reported by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer that Rae actually suffered a minor injury prior to Bound For Glory. It's not thought to be too serious, but she was held off the event to be safe.

In her place was her best friend's alter-ego, Su Yung, who returned to IMPACT Wrestling after quite a long absence, letting Susie out to play for several months. Susie's arm had been broken by Purrazzo at Victory Road, though, which more than likely led to the emergence of the Undead Bride.