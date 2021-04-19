Jim Ross set to make IMPACT Wrestling debut

Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross, currently part of AEW's broadcasting team, is all set to make his IMPACT Wrestling debut this week.

He will appear in the special "This is Rebellion," which will be aired on Tuesday at 9:00 PM on AXS TV. It takes a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming title-vs-title match between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann at Rebellion 2021.

Though IMPACT Wrestling didn't officially announce Ross's debut, the company shared a clip of the upcoming show on Twitter, in which the legendary broadcaster appears.

With such a build-up, it's safe to assume that the title-vs-title match is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, clashes in IMPACT Wrestling history.

Former NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo will provide commentary for the match. Now, with JR brought in to hype the bout, the expectations around the clash are sky-high.

IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion has a strong line-up

IMPACT Wrestling has put up a strong card for Rebellion 2021, which will take place on the 25th of April. Apart from the above match, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will put her title on the line against Tenille Dashwood.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Brian Myers and Matt Cardona will also square off at the pay-per-view. Plus, Trey Miguel and Sami Callihan will battle it out in a Last Man Standing Match.

Here's the updated card for Rebellion 2021:

IMPACT Wrestling World Title & AEW World Title: Rich Swann (IMPACT) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW)

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Title: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Fire N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner

Last Man Standing Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

Eight-man Tag-Team Match: Violent By Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, James Storm, & Willie Mack

IMPACT Wrestling X Division Title: Ace Austin (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles: FinJuice (c) vs. The Good Brothers

Are you excited about Jim Ross making his IMPACT Wrestling debut? Also, which match are you most looking forward to at Rebellion 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.