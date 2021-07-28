Legendary IMPACT Wrestling tag team The Wolves reuniting for the first since 2017

One of IMPACT Wrestling's most legendary tag teams, Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards, collectively known as The Wolves, are officially back together. The duo will perform at IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan's promotion, The Wrestling REVOLVER, on October 30th in Clive, Iowa.

Though no opponents have been announced for The Wolves' return match, fans are overwhelmed with the prospect of seeing one of the most beloved tag teams of the last decade reunite. Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards last teamed up in 2017, where they defeated AEW's Santana and Ortiz at a Beyond Wrestling show.

Soon after, Richards announced a hiatus from wrestling to recover from a knee injury. A year later, he further extended his break to concentrate on his studies. Davey Richards eventually returned to wrestling earlier this year, raising hopes of a long-awaited reunion of The Wolves.

However, keeping aside all the excitement regarding this news, certain external factors could play spoilsport. With Edwards being under contract with IMPACT Wrestling and Richards with MLW, it remains to be seen if their contract situations affect the reunion in the long run.

The Wolves became five-time IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions

Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards joined forces in IMPACT Wrestling in January 2014. The Wolves instantly struck a chord with fans, with the company crowning them the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions the very next month. They went on to capture the titles on four more occasions in the promotion.

Edwards and Richards have wrestled in several memorable encounters on IMPACT Wrestling, most notably against The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz).

One match that stands out the most is a triple-threat ladder contest for the tag team titles featuring all the aforementioned teams at No Surrender 2014. The bout is considered by many to be one of the best in the company's storied history.

The Wolves split up in early 2017, after which Edwards and Richards embarked upon a deeply personal feud for a few months until the latter departed from IMPACT Wrestling later that year.

