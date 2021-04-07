Long-time IMPACT Wrestling tag team departs the company 

Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend, collectively known as Reno Scum, have departed IMPACT Wrestling after a four-year stint with the promotion. Though the duo weren't prominently featured on TV as they weren't full-time performers, they still stuck with the company for quite a long time.

Most recently, they were a part of a stable that also included current IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. They wrestled their last match at IMPACT Wrestling: Sacrifice 2021, where they lost to Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus).

In 2021, Reno Scum will defeat Finjuice to bring the tag titles back to Impact, and back to Thursday nights.#ImpactWrestling https://t.co/EtBTYHNgi0 — Truck_Rockpec (@Truck_Rockpec) March 30, 2021

Adam Thornstowe took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he and Luster The Legend will be departing IMPACT Wrestling. Thornstowe thanked the management, staff, and producers for their support.

He further praised the IMPACT Wrestling talent, writing that the promotion had one of the most talented locker rooms in the world. Check out his tweet below.

Well..Reno Scums time with Impact has come to an end. I’m nothing but thankful for everything they did for us. I wanna thank the staff and produces, and especially the talent. It is undoubtedly one of the most talented locker rooms in the world. Until we see ya again...Oi Oi Oi! — ☠️HOOLIGAN☠️ (@Thornstowe_Scum) April 7, 2021

Soon after putting out the tweet, the duo received an outpouring of love from their co-workers in IMPACT Wrestling and their fans. Gail Kim, Rohit Raju, and Jake Something were a few of the stars who shared their messages for Reno Scum.

Thank you for everything. ❤️ we most definitely will see you down the road again 🙌🏼 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 7, 2021

😫😫😫😫😫 I love y'all. ❤ — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) April 7, 2021

I’m sick😭 — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Reno Scum's IMPACT Wrestling career

Before joining IMPACT Wrestling, Reno Scum had short stints in Jeff Jarrett's promotion "Global Force Wrestling" and Ring of Honor.

They signed with IMPACT in March 2017, but a few months later were released from the promotion due to an injury to Adam Thornstowe, which kept him out of action for longer than anticipated.

It ain’t gonna be pretty or look like no dance routine.



Four grown ass men and one bad ass demon.



Let’s do the damn thing.



Reno Scum vs Decay tonight on @IMPACTWRESTLING #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/gxTFT6SwmC — ☠️HOOLIGAN☠️ (@Thornstowe_Scum) March 13, 2021

They returned to the company in 2019 and challenged the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North on more than one occasion, though they were unable to win the titles.

Going by Thornstowe's tweet, the duo have departed the company on good terms, leaving open room for a return sometime in the future.

What do you think about Reno Scum's run in IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think they'll return to the promotion?