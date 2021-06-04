4 new matches added to IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021

With IMPACT Wrestling's special event, Against All Odds fast approaching, the company has seemingly unveiled the entire match card for the event.
Tonight, during the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the company added four new matches to its match-card for the event, which is due to take place on June 12th.
After successfully defending their Knockouts Tag team championship against Grace and Ellering tonight, Fire N Flava will next defend their titles against Kimber Lee and Susan at Against All Odds.
IMPACT Wrestling star W.Moorisey will face Rich Swann in a singles match on June 12th. Both men were scheduled to face each other this week. However, thanks to a pre-match assault from W. Morrisey, the match ended in a no contest.
IMPACT Wrestling will also hold a five-way X-Division #1 contenders match at Against All Odds. The bout will include Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Ace Austin, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel.
Violent By Design will invoke their Free Bird rule as Rhyno and Deaner will defend their IMPACT Tag Team championships against Decay.
Updated match card for IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds
With seven matches confirmed for Against All Odds, it will certainly be a must-see event for the fans.
Here are the other matches that were confirmed weeks ago.
Kenny Omega will defend his IMPACT world championship against Moose in what will be the main event of the show.
Deonna Purazzo will also put her Knockouts championship on the line against Rosemary.NJPW Satoshi Kojima will face his old rival VBD's Joe Doering.
The match card for Against All Odds on June 12th currently looks like:
IMPACT World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs Moose
Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purazzo (c) vs Rosemary
IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
VBD's Deaner and Rhyno vs Decay
Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Fire N Flava vs Kimber Lee and Susan
Five way X-Divsion #1 Contender Match
Bey vs Williams vs Raju vs Austin vs Miguel
W. Morrisey vs Rich Swann
Satoshi Kojima vs Joe Doering
Next week will be the go-home episode of IMPACT Wrestling and it remains to be seen who will gain momentum ahead of the special event on June 12th.
