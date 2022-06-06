Unfortunate update on how long Matt Cardona will be out following torn bicep injury

Matt Cardona gives a possible estimate regarding his torn bicep injury.

Matt, unfortunately, suffered an injury while competing against Blake Christian at GCW Downward Spiral. And during the latest C.O.S. event held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the wrestler gave fans an update regarding his injury.

As reported by Fightful, Cardona is looking to be out of action for three to five months. Despite the injury, he clashed with his rival Christian, whom he was scheduled to face for the number one contender match. With help from Chelsea Green, he was able to fool his opponent but it didn't last long, as his rival then delivered a superkick to win the match.

Matt Cardona was also formerly known as Zack Ryder during his time with WWE. After his release in April 2020, he made appearances at AEW and eventually signed with Impact Wrestling.

Matt Cardona's schedule prior to his injury

The former WWE Superstar lost the IMPACT Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann not long ago during their previous match at The Wrestling REVOLVER’s Vegas Vacation event. Despite this loss, he carries another title which is NWA's Heavyweight Champion.

Supposedly, it was announced that he was scheduled to defend his title against Nick Aldis at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view on June 11. But due to his injury and the time frame he needs to heal, the champion won't be able to compete. It was also reported by Fightful that instead, the injured athlete will just be in attendance during the event.

Unfortunately, the IMPACT talent was not the only wrestler who was recently injured. From AEW, CM Punk had to take some time off and Bryan Danielson was reportedly injured as well. Not long ago, Cody Rhodes competed in a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins with a visible torn pectoral tendon.

