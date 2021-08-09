Matt Cardona provides update on IMPACT Wrestling contract

Matt Cardona has been featured prominently on IMPACT Wrestling lately. However, he is still a free agent.

Matt Cardona appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and gave updates on his contractual status. The GCW world champion revealed that he currently hasn't signed with IMPACT Wrestling or any other promotion, saying he "could show up anywhere" and "would love to bounce around." (H/T: Mandatory)

“I hate using this term 'free agent' but I guess technically I am,” said Cardona. “IMPACT has been awesome, IMPACT is my priority right now, but I don’t have a contract there. So I guess I could show up anywhere. I would love to just bounce around, but IMPACT is somewhere I feel I have a lot of opportunity, and as soon as I got there, I felt welcome there, I felt like it was a great place to be." revealed Cardona.

Cardona continued, drawing parallels between himself and IMPACT Wrestling. He concluded by saying that he feels IMPACT Wrestling is the perfect spot for him.

"I feel like Matt Cardona and IMPACT, our paths have kind of [been] parallel , where there’s been highs and lows and highs and lows. And people have counted me out [and] IMPACT out, but I feel we’re both on the up-and-up, and that’s why I feel like IMPACT is the perfect spot for me right now.” Cardona added.

Matt Cardona has been a big part of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green at Slammiversary

Matt Cardona defeated Ace Austin via disqualification on his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Hard to Kill 2021. Since then, he has been a regular presence on the Thursday-night show.

Cardona has made sporadic appearances for other independent promotions, even wrestling a couple of matches alongside the Nightmare Family for AEW. In May, Matt Cardona was involved in a 6-man number one contender's match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship which he lost.

Since his fiance Chelsea Green's return, the two have competed in multiple mixed tag team matches. At IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming, they lost in the semi-finals, losing to Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone about the recent death match between Nick Gage and Matt Cardona:

