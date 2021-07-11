Matt Cardona reveals why he joined IMPACT Wrestling

Sitting down with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Matt Cardona opened up on his reasons for joining IMPACT Wrestling.

Cardona expressed his desire to win a heavyweight championship for the first time in his career as one of those reasons.

"If you’d followed my career, there’s one thing that I haven’t got yet, and that’s a World Championship," Matt Cardona admitted. "That’s why I’m here at IMPACT. One of these shows I promise that if I get that opportunity, I will walk out the IMPACT World Champion."

He also talked about IMPACT giving him the opportunity to be himself and not stifling his creativity.

"IMPACT is letting people like myself, Brian Myers, The Good Brothers… Letting us be us. Giving us those opportunities. We are capitalizing on them. If we weren’t capitalizing on them, we wouldn’t be there. IMPACT wouldn’t want us. But they know that when the red light is on that we can deliver," Cardona said.

Matt Cardona becoming the IMPACT Wrestling champion is a story with a lot of potential since he's popular among fans. But it's unlikely to happen anytime soon as it won't be easy for him to become a credible threat to the 'Belt Collector' and correct champion Kenny Omega. However, if the promotion can pull it off well, this could be one of the defining stories in IMPACT's history.

Matt Cardona thinks IMPACT is perfect for released stars

Fandango and Tyler Breeze were two of the many superstars released

Cardona lauded IMPACT as being the perfect place for him and Myers to showcase their abilities. He believes all of them will fulfill their potential at some point. He went on to name a few released stars he felt would do very well at IMPACT.

"There were so many guys that were released like Tony Nese, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Daivari, The Bollywood Boys… I know they will deliver as well. I’m not saying they’re going to come to IMPACT, but IMPACT can be the perfect spot for guys like that," Cardona said.

There are numerous avenues for pro-wrestlers to showcase their skills. It's unfortunate to be released by WWE, but Cardona is right when he says it's an opportunity for wrestlers to reinvent themselves.

With Slammiversary less than a week away, don't be surprised if you see a few names debuting on the show.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Vishal Kataria