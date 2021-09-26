Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder's historic 10-year title reign finally comes to an end

Matt Cardona has lost the Internet Championship after an incredible 10-year reign. During the recent GCW Lost show, the former Zack Ryder was beaten for his title via pinfall by EFFY.

FITE TV took to Twitter to post the finishing stages of the post-match scenes. The commentator pointed out how Matt Cardona was beaten by EFFY quicker than Jon Moxley did recently.

The Internet Championship isn't the only title Matt Cardona has lost lately. The former WWE Superstar also lost to the GCW World Championship to Moxley at GCW Art of War.

Here's a clip of the post-match scenes after Matt Cardona dropped the Internet Championship to EFFY:

Over the course of the past few weeks or so, Matt Cardona has taken GCW by storm. The former WWE star finally won his first world title after defeating Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming Part 1.

Cardona's win got an incredible reaction from the GCW fans, who certainly aren't the biggest fans of the IMPACT Wrestling star.

Matt Cardona also reacted to his loss with the following tweet:

Matt Cardona has been doing some incredible work since his WWE release

In 2020, Matt Cardona was released by WWE along with Curt Hawkins as part of the budget cuts made by the company. After his release, Cardona appeared in AEW and saved Cody Rhodes from the Dark Order.

At All Out 2020, Matt Cardona teamed up with the likes of Dustin Rhodes and co. to secure a win over the Dark Order in an 8-man tag team match. The match would go on to be Cardona's final appearance in AEW.

After leaving AEW, Matt Cardona started appearing in IMPACT Wrestling. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been working with his real-life fiancee Chelsea Green for the promotion.

Matt Cardona has also been one of the talking points of GCW lately. It remains to be seen what's next for him in the promotion now that he has lost both the GCW and Internet Championship.

