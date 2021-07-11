Matt Cardona reveals whether Chelsea Green will appear at IMPACT Slammiversary 

Matt Cardona's partner and former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is a talented superstar approaching the end of her non-compete clause following her release from WWE. She's one of the rumored names to be IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo's mystery opponent at Slammiversary on July 17.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Cardona spoke about the possibility of seeing the former WWE NXT star at the biggest IMPACT event of the year.

He acknowledged IMPACT's tradition of keeping surprising debuts for their biggest events and stated Green could show up at Slammiversary.

"I don’t know the exact date she’s able to work, but I think is couple days before July 17th. IMPACT on July 17th has Slammiversary. Things may work out that way. That’s the best thing about wrestling. Anything can happen. At last year‘s Slammiversary, a couple of free agents showed up. It may happen again this year. Who knows?" Matt Cardona said.

Chelsea Green will bolster IMPACT's women division

Lauren Van Ness as champion

Chelsea Green is a former champion at IMPACT who worked under the name Lauren Van Ness. Her addition will be huge for a strong women's division and give Purrazzo a worthy opponent. Purrazzo herself is receptive to the idea of facing Green.

Earlier this month, when Chelsea Green thanked IMPACT for the faith they showed in her, Deonna Purrazzo was quick to respond, asking Green to join IMPACT.

Purrazzo has been a strong champion, establishing herself as one of the best female superstars across any industry. Slammiversary is IMPACT's biggest event and is known for surprising debuts and returns. Chelsea Green's appearance would maintain that tradition and also present a viable threat to The Virtuosa's title.

Edited by Vishal Kataria