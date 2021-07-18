Matt Cardona thanks fans after Slammiversary victory

Matt Cardona and real-life partner Chelsea Green defeated Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood at Slammiversary to mark Chelsea Green's return to IMPACT Wrestling with a victory.

Matt Cardona was asked to choose a partner for his match at Slammiversary in what was touted as a mystery for the pay-per-view. Most expected it to be Chelsea Green but her return was fun nonetheless. Green picked up a pinfall victory after planting Tenille Dashwood with the Unprettier.

Slammiversary was the first IMPACT Wrestling show to host fans in almost a year and a half. Matt Cardona took to Twitter to thank the fans for creating a great atmosphere:

It was incredible hearing and FEELING the fans tonight at #Slammiversary! THANK YOU! Ok…getting off twitter for now. Gotta go celebrate our victory with @ImChelseaGreen @IMPACTWRESTLING

What's next for Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green after Slammiversary?

This will be Chelsea Green's second stint at IMPACT Wrestling. She wrestled previously under the name Laurel van Ness, a deranged character who initially wrestled in a wedding dress. She ditched the dress but maintained the look.

On her return, she still sported some of the facial looks which could be an indicator of what her character will be like in subsequent episodes of IMPACT Wrestling.

Deonna Purrazzo is looking for new competitors after putting away NWA's Thunder Rosa. The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion and Green have teased the fight on Twitter before. The Hot Mess could end up becoming The Virtuosa's next challenger.

Matt Cardona will be looking to win some gold as well. The X-Division needs some fresh faces after Josh Alexander defeated five opponents in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

With his feud against Brian Myers seemingly wrapped up, the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship might appeal to him, providing the Walking Weapon with a different type of opponent, and a fresh face.

