Matthew Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo win IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming tournament

Aiden English, now known as 'Drama King' Matthew Rehwoldt, made his IMPACT Wrestling debut as the mystery partner of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. The duo emerged victorious in the inter-gender tag team tournament to be crowned as the Homecoming King and Queen.

Prior to his in-ring debut, Rehwoldt cut a promo where he said he was in IMPACT Wrestling to "create a masterpiece."

Matthew Rehwoldt and The Virtuosa picked up a comfortable first-round pinfall victory over Hernandez and Alisha after Rehwoldt planted Hernandez with a forward DDT.

The semi-final round saw Rehwoldt and Deonna take on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in what was bound to be a tougher match. Chelsea and Purrazzo got some great offense in, which could possibly be a precursor to an eventual title match.

Anyway, Cardona hit Rehwoldt with the Radio Silence but the Drama King picked up the victory after a powerbomb plus DDT combo to advance to the finals.

In the final, The Drama King and The Virtuosa faced Decay (Crazzy Steve and Rosemary). Rehwoldt and Steve started things off as the crowd chanted "Bite his ear off."

Rosemary did bite Rehwoldt on the arm before Purrazzo was tagged in and took over. Rosemary had a brief flurry but Deonna Purrazzo hit a solid sequence of moves and picked up the win for her team.

Matthew Rehwoldt will be a great asset to IMPACT Wrestling

Matthew Rehwoldt has been teased to be debuting on IMPACT Wrestling since Slammiversary through cryptic vignettes and video packages. His debut was imminent, and finally happened at Homecoming. The Drama King's IMPACT Wrestling career got off to a flying start, teaming up with the most dominant woman in all of wrestling and winning an accolade on his first night.

Rehwoldt is a good technical wrestler and great on the mic. Where he goes after his debut will be intriguing to see, especially since we don't know much about this character as of now, other than his desire to create a masterpiece in IMPACT Wrestling.

