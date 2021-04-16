Mauro Ranallo to debut for IMPACT Wrestling at Rebellion 2021

Former WWE play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo is making his way to IMPACT Wrestling for the upcoming pay-per-view Rebellion 2021 on April 25.

Ranallo will be calling the main event match between IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann and AEW Champion Kenny Omega, the winner of which will walk out as the double champion.

After serving as a commentator for WWE SmackDown from 2015-2017, Ranallo made his way to NXT. During his time in the Black and Gold promotion, Ranallo became a favorite of many due to his gifted style of commentating, which was starkly different from the robotic commentary fans typically hear in WWE.

After being the voice of NXT for three years, Ranallo departed the company in August 2020 and has since then worked as a broadcaster for Bellator MMA.

Fans have dearly missed Mauro Ranallo and his return to the wrestling world is sure to bring a lot of buzz to the upcoming event.

The fact that IMPACT Wrestling is going all out by promoting the match indicates that fans might witness a massive shift in the promotion's direction at the upcoming pay-per-view.

IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 is building up to be an exciting pay-per-view

IMPACT Wrestling is leaving no stone unturned in making sure Rebellion 2021 turns out to be a memorable event for the promotion.

Apart from the aforementioned title vs title match, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazo will also be in action as she defends her title against Tenille Dashwood. Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will also battle it out at the pay-per-view.

Check out the updated card for the event below -

*AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. IMPACT Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann - Title vs. Title.

*IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood.

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N' Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz's hand-picked partner.

*Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards.

*Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.

*Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.

Are you excited about Mauro Ranallo's return to the pro-wrestling commentary? Which match are you most looking forward to at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion? Sound off the comments section below.