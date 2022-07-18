Former NJPW star Michael Elgin has reportedly been arrested in Japan

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Michael Elgin was reportedly arrested over a week ago.

Cassidy Haynes for Bodyslam.net recently reported that Elgin was arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing protein powder. It is speculated that he could face up to 5 years in jail. Cassidy also speculated that the Canadian might not be able to work in the country again.

Elgin was advertised for a Pro Wrestling NOAH show on July 10th in Shizouka. A day before the show, the company tweeted out that he could not make the show, but no reason for the absence was given:

"[7.10 Shizuoka - Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card] Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed," tweeted by Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Global @noahglobal



Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.



#noah_ghc [7.10 Shizuoka - Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card]Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed. [7.10 Shizuoka - Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card]Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.#noah_ghc https://t.co/0PsduQfqmv

If true, this would be the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion's second arrest in a year. He was last apprehended in July 2021 in the US for violating a protection order filed by his ex-wife.

Michael Elgin has responded to reports of his arrest

Michael Elgin has since responded to reports and rumors about his arrest in a couple of tweets.

The Unbreakable One proclaimed that he has not been charged with anything, has not been deported, and is going to Canada to be with family:

"I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member," tweeted Elgin.

マイケル・エルガン @MichaelElgin25 I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member

Something to note is that he did not confirm or deny whether he was arrested. In another tweet, the former ROH World Champion addressed people who might not believe him. He also posted a picture of himself within an airplane, adding weight to the claim that he is indeed on his way back to Canada:

"I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation."

マイケル・エルガン @MichaelElgin25 I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation. I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation. https://t.co/1G1b1DHvaQ

With a whirlwind of reports, rumors, and speculation, the best course of action for the reader would be to wait for more details to be confirmed on the matter.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far