'I hope they don't show up in our match' - Mickie James on possible free agents at Bound for Glory (Exclusive)

At Bound for Glory 2021, Mickie James will need all of her experience and skill to topple the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

Speaking to Sportskeeda during a global media call, she addressed the surprise element that comes with free agents potentially crashing her match. Something that has become a regular feature at every grand IMPACT show.

While James is all for free agents at Bound for Glory and other IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view events, she hopes they don't show up during her match. She already has quite a lot on her plate going on-on-one with the Knockouts Champion.

Mickie James said as much in the interview below:

Mickie James has 'a lot of work to do already' at Bound for Glory 2021

The veteran Mickie James, who's been a part of notable Bound for Glory moments in the past, spoke at length about the free-agent situation:

"The whole free agent thing is a cool thing, I think, because they can kinda show up wherever and that's a delightful surprise. I don't really know. Whoever it is, I hope they don't show up in our match. Cuz I got a lot of work to do there already. And I got a lot of b**t to kick already," joked Mickie James.

James is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling history. At Bound for Glory this month, she has a chance to become a four-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion. In addition to these accolades, she's also a five-time WWE Women's Champion and a former WWE Divas Champion.

Bound for Glory takes place on October 23rd, and in addition to Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, we will also see Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

