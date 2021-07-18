Mickie James returns at Slammiversary to destroy a top female star

Legendary wrestler Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling tonight to confront Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at the Slammiversary event.

The company gave an exhilarating experience to fans by giving away multiple surprise appearances from superstars from other promotions. Earlier, Chelsea Green was revealed to be the mystery partner of Matt Cardona.

Then, AEW's Thunder Rosa stunned the live audience by challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. Both women set the standard for the Knockouts division by delivering a hard-hitting contest, displaying every possible maneuver in their arsenal. It was Deonna Purrazzo in the end who comprehensively retained her title.

Following her win, The Virtuosa cut a promo to talk about her dominance but former WWE superstar Mickie James interrupted her. It was a bone-chilling moment for fans in attendance.

James made an offer to Deonna Purrazzo, asking her to partake in the upcoming NWA's pay-per-view, Empower.

But Deonna Purrazzo was visibly upset that she ruined her moment. The Virtuosa then grilled Mickie James, asking the legendary female star to get out of her ring. The five-time women's champion responded by delivering Mick kick to the Knockouts Champion, sending her out of the ring.

Deonna Purrazzo could appear at the EmPowerrr event to confront Mickie James

Deonna Purrazzo could be headed to NWA EmPowerrr

It seems like Mickie James has prompted Deonna Purrazzo to appear at National Wrestling Alliance‘s all-women’s pay-per-view, EmPowerrr. The event will take place on August 28 in St. Louis.

Mickie James is the executive producer of the event. She may end up confronting the Knockouts Champion. Given their altercation at the Slammiversary event, Deonna Purrazzo will be looking for vengeance.

The Virtuousa could even compete on the show as part of the Invitational Cup. It is worth noting that the winner of the Invitational Cup will receive an opportunity to challenge Kamille for the NWA Women's World Championship at NWA 73.

It will be a great opportunity for Deonna Purrazzo to prove that she's the best female athlete in the world. Interestingly, Mickie James will also be wrestling at the show. It remains to be seen how their storyline will unfold at the event.

Are you delighted to see Mickie James return to Slammiversary tonight? Do you think Deonna Purrazzo will confront her next month? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun