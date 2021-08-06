Mickie James wants to get in the ring with top IMPACT Wrestling Champion

Legendary female star and five-time women's champion Mickie James recently expressed her desire to get in the ring with IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo.

In an interview with the TK Trinidad’s Women’s Wrestling Talk, Mickie James discussed numerous topics, including the possibility of facing Purrazzo. The former WWE superstar heaped praise on the current Knockouts Champion, as she stated that Purrazzo has grown a lot as a performer.

“I would love to face her," said James. "I think what she’s been able to do since she showed up at IMPACT is incredible. And I think that she’s been able to redefine herself and really kind of evolve herself now on television. She’s done a whole lot and she’s going to continue to do a whole lot of things because she’s young and she’s talented. And she’s driven, she’s an a** kicker and she really loves the art of wrestling...." (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Mickie James recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling during the Slammiversary event, where she confronted Purrazzo. The former WWE superstar delivered a vicious Mick Kick when the champion got in her face.

Both women then went on to confront each other during the post-Slammiversary episode of IMPACT Wrestling. James apologized for her actions and later convinced Purrazzo to participate in the NWA's upcoming Empowerrr event.

Tis past week, James once again interrupted Purrazzo when she was in the ring with Drama King. The Knockouts Champion was visibly upset to see James ruin her triumphant moment after her victory in the Homecoming tournament. James took the opportunity to make her presence known because she wanted to introduce Purrazzo to her opponent for Empowerrr, Melina.

Mickie James facing Deonna Purrazzo could be a potential games changer for Knockouts Division

Mickie James in IMPACT Wrestling

Although Mickie James is arguably past her prime, fans would still love to see her challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship in the future. Based on her confrontations with the champion, the company could be building up to an in-ring clash between the two stars.

This potential match could truly be a passing the torch moment, as Purrazzo is widely considered as one of the most decorated female stars of the modern era. If or when this bout happens, it will surely set the bar for the Knockouts Division.

