Former WWE star details what IMPACT Wrestling's Heath is like backstage (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) recently revealed what former WWE Superstar Heath (f.k.a. Heath Slater) is like when the cameras aren't rolling.

The One-Man Band has been wrestling for nearly 20 years. He signed with WWE in 2006 under the Deep South Wrestling territory. Heath captured multiple tag team championships during his stint. However, he was released from the company in April 2020.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bennett stated how Heath's fun-loving gimmick is similar to the latter's real-life personality.

"You know it's funny, it's Heath Slater. He is always just he's that happy-go-lucky guy that you see, what you see on TV It's the same guy backstage and I think that's why everyone loves him." (From 13:40 to 13:50)

The star has been with IMPACT Wrestling since his WWE departure. Since signing for the promotion, he has reunited with his former tag team partner Rhino. The duo have faced off against top teams like the Good Brothers.

Heath reveals why IMPACT Wrestling extended his contract

The former 3MB leader signed for IMPACT Wrestling in July 2020 after he was released by WWE owing to budget cuts.

Following his debut, he would go on to injure his hernia at Bound For Glory 2020, leading to the 38-year-old being sidelined from in-ring action for over a year.

During a recent conversation on the podcast, Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the star revealed that IMPACT extended his deal by a year as he was injured for most of his original contract.

"I had two years with them, but my contract extended a year because I got hurt, had surgery, I was out for a year, rehab, therapy, all that good stuff,” he said. “Now, they’ve put Humpty Dumpty back together, I’m ready to go out there and have some fun." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While he did find success in WWE as a multi-time Tag Team Champion, the One-Man band seems to be finally flourishing as a top talent in IMPACT.

