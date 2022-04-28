Mike Bennett picks two stars fans should start paying attention to (Exclusive)

Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) has revealed the names of two performers that he believes fans should start to become aware of.

The former WWE Superstar has been involved in the wrestling business for over 20 years and has faced off against some of the best performers to have come and gone in that time. From Drew McIntyre to Nick Aldis, Bennett has seen the very best of his generation of performers rise to the top right in front of him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bennett picked two wrestlers who he feels fans should start paying attention to:

"If we're going to go strictly wrestling-wise and someone that I think is going to put on killer matches, after killer match after killer match, there's two people that pop into my mind. One is Mike Bailey and the other is KC Navarro." From 13:02 to 13:14

Despite being just 22-years years old, KC Navarro has already started to make quite a name for himself, having performed on both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Mike Bailey has been wrestling for a far greater time than Navarro, but at 31, the current IMPACT Wrestling star is only starting to enter his prime.

Mike Bennett on who is wrestling's next big powerhouse

Whilst speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bennett revealed who he thinks will be the next performer to grab wrestling by the horns as the business' next big powerful wrestler.

"JONAH is the next big big guy because he's been putting on killer matches every week from New Japan to IMPACT. He's been crushing it." From 13:25 to 13:33

Since being released by WWE in 2021 as Bronson Reed, the new and improved JONAH has been on a tear as of late. He faced off against the best that both New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT have to offer, looking dominant in the process.

