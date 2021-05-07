Moose confirms his IMPACT Wrestling contract expires very soon

Former TNA Heavyweight Champion Moose might be wrapping up with IMPACT Wrestling next month if the promotion doesn't sign him to a new contract.

Moose lost a title unification match at Sacrifice against Rich Swann back in March. Many assumed this would lead to him getting the first IMPACT World Championship shot at Slammiversary, but will he still be around by then?

Earlier this afternoon, Moose took to social media to reveal his IMPACT Wrestling contract expires in June.

"My Goal is to win the @IMPACTWRESTLING world title before my contract is up in June," Moose tweeted.

My Goal is to win the @IMPACTWRESTLING world title before my contract is up in June. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 6, 2021

Will Moose leave IMPACT Wrestling?

Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose has a qualifying match against "Cowboy" James Storm. The winner will enter the six-way match at the IMPACT Wrestling special Under Siege on May 15.

The winner of that clash will challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary on July 17. If Moose doesn't defeat Storm tonight, that could very well mark the end of his run with the promotion.

By the same token, if Moose wins the match and moves onto Under Siege, it gives the two parties more time to work out a new deal before his contract expires next month.

Due to Moose's tweet today, many eyes will be focused on his match tonight with Storm. Fans will hope to get some clues regarding his future with IMPACT Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see how much money IMPACT plans to invest in recently-released WWE talent for Slammiversary. It could end up being a double-edged sword and cost the promotion Moose in the process. Only time will tell.

What do you think is the future of Moose in IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think he will sign a new contract? Or will he wind up somewhere else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.