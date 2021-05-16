Challenger for Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling Championship crowned

It's official. Moose will challenge Kenny Omega for his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds on June 12.

Moose defeated Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel in the six-way match to determine the #1 contender for the world title in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege.

The match was a non-stop, action-filled affair with hardly any room for a breather. While Moose dominated the opening stages of the bout, other performers soon took him out of the equation, realizing the danger he possesses.

The match only got better with Trey Miguel and Sami Callihan intensifying their rivalry, Chris Bey showcasing his tremendous athletic ability, and Moose mounting a memorable comeback by taking down virtually everyone in the bout.

The moment it looked like Callihan might walk out victorious, The Good Brothers attacked him, taking the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion out of action for good. Moments later, Moose laid down Chris Sabin by attacking his injured knee and followed it up with a spear to secure the win.

Kenny Omega vs. Moose for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship could steal the show

Moose is inarguably the only IMPACT Wrestling star at the moment who could legitimately pose a threat to Kenny Omega's title. He has an unmatched aura surrounding him, similar to Omega.

The two share terrific chemistry, which was on display during a six-man tag team match at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill earlier in the year.

Though a title change seems unlikely at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds, Moose and Omega could still have a Match of the Year contender, with the former NFL star being protected even in a loss.

Did you watch IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege 2021? If yes, which match did you enjoy the most? Sound off in the comments section below.