Moose, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin advance to IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega has more than one reason to fear that his title reign might soon come to a premature end.

Last week, IMPACT Wrestling announced a six-way match for Under Siege to determine the challenger for Omega's title.

Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, and Chris Bey won their respective qualifying matches last week. The other competitors for the six-way bout at Under Siege were confirmed this week.

Chris Sabin defeated Rhino in the opening match of this week's IMPACT Wrestling to find his way into the six-way clash.

Later in the show, Trey Miguel qualified for the bout at Under Siege after getting the better of Rohit Raju. In the main event, Moose earned his ticket to the event after defeating James Storm in a memorable match.

Moose seems to be the favorite to win the match at Under Siege, as he's arguably the only performer who can match the aura of Kenny Omega.

There's also the possibility of Trey Miguel coming out on top, as he has momentum behind him after defeating Sami Callihan at Rebellion 2021.

More matches confirmed for IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege

The latest IMPACT Wrestling signee, W. Morrissey, has accepted Willie Mack's challenge for a match at Under Siege.

Considering how much the former WWE Superstar has impressed since his debut in the promotion, the match is sure to be a cracking encounter.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo also puts her title on the line against the winner of next week's match between Havok and Rosemary.

Plus, the challenger for Josh Alexander's X-Division Championship will be determined through a Scramble match on the next edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Here's the updated card for IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege:

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team titles : Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire N’ Flava.

: Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire N’ Flava. IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship : Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Havok or Rosemary

: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Havok or Rosemary IMPACT X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Winner of next week’s Scramble match

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Winner of next week’s Scramble match W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack

Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice & Eddie Edwards

No. 1 Contender match - Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin

Who do you think will win a shot at Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship? Which matches are you most excited about at the event? Sound off in the comments section below.