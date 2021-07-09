Multiple tag team matches announced for go-home episode of IMPACT Wrestling next week

With IMPACT Wrestling's marquee event, Slammiversary, fast approaching, the company will be looking to generate more buzz leading into the show.

Based on its recent announcement, IMPACT Wrestling is looking to produce an action-packed show for the go-home episode next week.

Next Thursday, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera will collide with the team of X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, and Chris Bey. These competitors will be part of the Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship on July 17th.

Plus, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb will take on Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering. During the latest episode, Dashwood launched attacked Jazz, and Grace and Ellering promptly challenged the Australian star to a match next week on IMPACT Wrestling.

A singles match featuring Havok and one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Tasha Steelz will also take place. Havok and Rosemary became the #1 challengers for the Fire 'N Flava's tag team titles, and the bout will take place at the Slammiversary event.

Last but not least, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, Joe Doering, and Doc Gallows will collide in a fatal four-way match. This past Thursday, an IMPACT Tag Team Championship match between Violent By Design, the Good Brothers, TJP & Fallah Bahh, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack was added to the pay-per-view.

With so many exciting matches, it will be a must-see episode next Thursday. Fans can also expect appearances from Sami Callihan, Kenny Omega, and Deonna Purrazzo, to name a few.

Four new matches added to IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary logo

During this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the company unveiled almost the entire match card for the Slammiversary event.

As announced, W. Morrisey will face Eddie Edwards in a singles match.

Additionally, IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim returned this week to announce that Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against a mystery opponent.

I love seeing everyone get so excited and speculating. This is fun :))) #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/omA5HjY3be — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 9, 2021

As previously mentioned, Violent By Design will defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match against the teams of Rich Swann & Willie Mack, TJP & Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers.

Lastly, Fire 'N Flava will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Rosemary.

This makes it a total of seven confirmed matches for the show. The updated card for the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event is as follows:

IMPACT World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

X-Division Ultimate X Match

Josh Alexander (c) Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams

Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Havok & Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

