New match announced on IMPACT Wrestling for Slammiversary

On the go-home show of IMPACT Wrestling, a new match was announced for Saturday's Slammiversary.

Matt Cardona and Jake Something made their way into the ring after Brian Myers called out Something. Sam Beale was present too. It didn't take time for things to fall apart as all four men started brawling.

Cardona had the upper hand on Myers when Tenille Dashwood made a surprising attack on Cardona, striking him with a low blow as Myers and Dashwood stood tall to end the segment.

Backstage, Scott D'Amore offered Cardona a chance to avenge the sneak attack by asking him to find a partner for a mixed-tag team match at Slammiversary against Myers and Dashwood.

Tenille Dashwood and Matt Cardona have been in a relationship in the past, giving the attack and feud a more personal edge. Cardona is likely to call upon his current partner, Chelsea Green, to help him take out his rivals.

OK, so Slammiversary now has Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood taking on Matt Cardona and a mystery partner who Scott D'Amore teases could be a 'hot mess'. I definitely see where this is going. #IMPACTonAXSTV — nick wants a vacation (@FearlessRiOT) July 16, 2021

What are the other matches on IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary?

Slammiversary 2021

This isn't the only match with a mystery opponent. IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is yet to find out who she will be defending her title against on Saturday.

The Ultimate X match returns to IMPACT Wrestling as Josh Alexander defends his X-Division Championship against Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams. Violent By Design will have to defend their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship against three other teams in a four-way clash.

Our world changed at #Slammiversary last year and our world will change AGAIN this Saturday at #Slammiversary. #ThisIsSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/c0GKSFtCUL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2021

Chris Sabin and Moose's heated personal rivalry will be settled at Slammiversary, as will Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey's recent differences. Fire 'N Flava will look to retain the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Rosemary and Havok.

The main event is a clash of epic proportions, as Sami Callihan will look to bring the hurt upon Kenny Omega in a no disqualification match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

