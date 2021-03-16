NJPW Chairman responds to Karl Anderson's message after losing the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles

New Japan Pro Wrestling Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi has responded to Karl Anderson's recent message. Following The Good Brothers' loss to FinJuice at Sacrifice, Anderson took to Twitter and asked the NJPW Chairman to give him a call.

In response to 'The Machine Gun', Sugabayashi tweeted out at the former by stating that his phone number has not changed. The New Japan Chairman also asked Anderson to be well.

Hello, Karl, Long time no see. My phone number has not changed. Be well https://t.co/89mlBgeEp3 — 菅林直樹 (@NJPWSUGABAYASHI) March 16, 2021

At the recently concluded IMPACT Wrestling: Sacrifice event, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows lost the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to the team of Juice Robinson and David Finlay.

With the win, FinJuice captured only their second world tag team championship after their first reign as the IWGP Tag Team Champions.

FinJuice are the NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/2pq7wNYm7e — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) March 14, 2021

For months, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been riding high on momentum, not just in the IMPACT Zone but also in AEW. However, the New Japan tag team, who made their IMPACT debut a few weeks before Sacrifice, put a stop to Anderson and Gallows' incredible run in IMPACT.

Will Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows make their return to NJPW?

Considering the recent back-and-forth between The Good Brothers and NJPW management, it is likely that New Japan is plotting the return of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions left the company in 2016 for WWE. However, they were let-go by WWE in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After their departure, Anderson and Gallows went on to sign for IMPACT Wrestling but have been appearing on AEW regularly, as well.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows could make their way over to NJPW once again to try and get some revenge on FinJuice. The former Bullet Club members have had their issues with current faction OG Tama Tonga and New Japan could capitalize on a Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Good Brothers storyline that has been in the making for months.