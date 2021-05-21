NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima is coming to IMPACT Wrestling 

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima is making his way to IMPACT Wrestling. During this week's broadcast, the Nashville-based promotion announced the arrival of the NJPW legend for next week's episode.

Satoshi Kojima is one the most widely-respected veterans in the business, with memorable stints in countless companies. Apart from being a 2-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kojima is also a 2-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

In the United States, Satoshi Kojima has captured world titles in promotions like MLW and NWA.

Kojima is known for his Puroresu-based wrestling style, which focuses on stiff offense and strikes. His addition to IMPACT Wrestling would surely lead to some hard-hitting bangers with the who's who of the promotion.

A few weeks ago, another NJPW talent, El Phantasmo, had debuted for IMPACT Wrestling and instantly found his way into the X-Division Championship picture.

After winning a scramble match to determine the #1 contender for Josh Alexander's title, El Phantasmo wrestled for the X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege, though he came up short.

IMPACT Wrestling is keen to bring in more NJPW stars

With Slammiversary 2021 on the horizon, IMPACT Wrestling is trying to bring in as much star power as possible to its programming.

In a video package revealing the date of Slammiversary 2021, IMPACT Wrestling teased the arrivals of Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito, two of the biggest stars in NJPW at the moment.

We can officially confirm that #Slammiversary will take place on Saturday July 17th LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Om0cRVNYL6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2021

Plus, with AEW-contracted Kenny Omega reigning on top as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, it's safe to say the promotion is eyeing to deliver one of the biggest pay-per-views in its history.

Are you excited about Satoshi Kojima's arrival in IMPACT Wrestling? Who would you like to see him face? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.