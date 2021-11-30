"Stop worrying about the ghosts of Bullet Club" - Jay White gets called out by fellow Bullet Club member for a potential match

Bullet Club star El Phantasmo has teased a potential match against Jay White at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

After El Phantasmo's win over Hiromu Takahashi, the Bullet Club member addressed the audience at the Korakuen Hall.

Phantasmo stated that he has realized that he needs to stop worrying about the ghosts of Bullet Club's past and worry about Bullet Club's real future instead.

He then name-dropped his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Jay White and somewhat addressed the chances of 'Switchblade' missing next year's Wrestle Kingdom.

Here's what El Phantasmo had to say:

"What a waste of talent that was. You know Korakuen, I just had an epiphany. I need to stop worrying about the ghosts of Bullet Club's past and I need to start worrying Bullet Club's real future. 'Cause once I win Best of Super Juniors, I'm gonna go to Wrestle Kingdom and Jay, if you're not there..."

El Phantasmo's promo and his message to Jay White can be seen below:

El Phantasmo is currently competing in the ongoing Best Of Super Juniors 2021 tournament. He was recently in the US and had a short stint with IMPACT Wrestling and competed on NJPW STRONG.

The Bullet Club Headbanger teamed up with fellow stablemates Chris Bey and Hikuleo on IMPACT and engaged in the ongoing Bullet Club vs. Good Brothers feud.

A former three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, El Phantasmo will aim to win the BOSJ 2021 and finally claim the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Jay White recently lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii

Jay White is yet to return to Japan from the US. He has been working under NJPW STRONG.

At the recent NJPW: Battle in the Valley, the Bullet Club star lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to arch-rival Tomohiro Ishii.

In the aftermath of the loss, Jay White called out the returning Christopher Daniels. The pair will face off at NJPW STRONG: Nemesis in a much-awaited match.

However, it remains to be seen if Jay White will make his way back into Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 16 amid the ongoing pandemic.

