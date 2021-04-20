"One of the greatest commentators of our generation" - IMPACT Wrestling star showers praise on Mauro Ranallo [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann considers Mauro Ranallo to be one of the greatest commentators of our generation.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta, Swann spoke about the recent announcement of Mauro Ranallo calling his title vs. title match against AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion 2021.

Apart from appreciating his pro-wrestling commentating skills, Swann also praised Ranallo for his broadcasting work in boxing and MMA.

"You know just the history that I have with Mauro Ranallo is just gonna be awesome. Just to hear him, to go out here and call a match of this magnitude, it definitely is calling for somebody who's definitely looked at as one of the greatest commentators of our generation. Not only for professional wrestling, but he's also a great commentator in boxing, he can get all the points in MMA. He's not somebody who'll miss a beat when it comes to in-ring action."

Rich Swann further spoke about his history with Mauro Ranallo as it was the latter who called the match where Swann won the Cruiserweight Championship for the first time. He further stated that he's hoping lightning strikes three times for him, and he wins his third world championship with Mauro Ranallo calling the action.

"What I mean by the history is he's one of the people who called the historic moment when I won the Cruiserweight Championship. Can lightning strike three times in a bottle for me and have Mauro calling this. If I had the opportunity to win the AEW Championship, it will be the third world championship that I'd had, and it's gonna be nuts."

Mauro Ranallo had a memorable stint in NXT before departing the company

Mauro Ranallo had a highly-acclaimed stint in WWE NXT, where he called some of the brand's most famous matches.

After providing commentary on SmackDown from 2015-2017, Ranallo's moved back to the Black and Gold brand before eventually leaving WWE in 2020. He has since been working with Bellator MMA and has also been quite active on the radio.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Mauro Ranallo returning to pro-wrestling? Do you think he'll become a fixture in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off the comments section below.

Catch all the action from Impact Plus in India only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD, also stream on Discovery+