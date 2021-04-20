"One of the scariest moves ever" - IMPACT Wrestling star on Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann has termed AEW Champion Kenny Omega's finishing move - the One-Winged Angel - as one of the scariest maneuvers of all time.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Swann was asked about the myth surrounding Omega's finisher, the One-Winged Angel.

He responded by calling the move one of the most devastating maneuvers in pro wrestling as no one has ever kicked out of it. Swann also pointed out that he was at the receiving end of the move from Kenny Omega at Hard to Kill 2021 and it was something he would 'definitely not want to feel again.' Swann said:

"I think it's one of the most devastating moves in all of professional wrestling, just because of the fact that nobody has kicked out of it, including myself. I felt the wrath of it Hard to Kill, and it was something I would definitely not want to feel again."

Swann further described how the move is not to be played around with, as when the head hits the mat, the impact can be scary. He declared that the move by Kenny Omega would go down in history as one of the strongest in professional wrestling. Swann continued:

"It's one of the scariest looking moves you'll see, as you're sitting on the top of a guy's shoulder, and he's driving you straight down to the mat, head first. Just the jolt as soon as you hit the mat is something serious, nothing to play with. I think it is a move that definitely will be looked down at as one of the strongest moves that could have ever put in professional wrestling."

Kenny Omega will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021

AEW Champion Kenny Omega will put his title on the line at Rebellion 2021 in a title vs. title match against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann.

Many fans have proclaimed that Omega will walk out as the double champion by executing the One-Winged Angel on Swann in the main event and kickstart a new era in pro-wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling presents a special look at @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann on the road to #IMPACTRebellion on This is Rebellion TUESDAY at 9/8c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/XYl3kZ4KWU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2021

Catch all the action from Impact Plus in India only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD, also stream on Discovery+