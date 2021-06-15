Photo: Sami Callihan discloses screenshot of chat with IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan, who was recently fired from the company, has now leaked his chat with EVP Scott D'Amore on the matter.

At Against All Odds, Callihan appeared after the main event to launch an assault on IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega. However, Don Callis abused his power and fired Sami Callihan from the company immediately.

Much to everyone's surprise, IMPACT Wrestling removed Callihan's profile from the roster page.

Taking to Twitter, Sami Callihan shared a screenshot of his chat with the company's EVP Scott D'Amore. In the chat, Callihan yelled at Scott D'Amore for screwing him. However, the EVP stated that he had nothing to do with the situation and will fix it soon:

"Scott D’Amore can’t answer my calls, but he can text!? Quit being a chicken shit and do something. #FREEAGENT cc: @ScottDAmore @EdNordholm", said Sami Callihan.

Callihan made it clear that it doesn't matter if he's fired or not, he's still going to show up on the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The future of Sami Callihan with the company will be revealed on this week's IMPACT Wrestling

The main event of the Slammiversary event was supposed to be Sami Callihan challenging Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World title. Now that the former has been supposedly fired, the bout is up in the air.

On the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, someone from the Anthem Board will appear for the first time to address the ongoing situation. It remains to be seen how this storyline will unfold.

The firing of Sami Callihan from the company could be part of a plan to generate fan interest for the Slammiversary main event. We have witnessed how this angle plays out in professional wrestling numerous times over the years.

The Slammiversary pay-per-view will kickstart the return of fans to the arena making it an ideal destination for the company to get back their IMPACT world title.

On the upcoming episode, Sami Callihan can invade the show and demand his championship match on July 17th. The company can make things interesting by adding stipulations like if Callihan loses, he's permanently fired from the promotion. There are endless possibilities for this storyline.

What do you think about the future of Sami Callihan in IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think he will be added back to the IMPACT World Championship match at the Slammiversary event? Sound off in the comment section below.

