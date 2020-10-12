Real reason why James Storm left IMPACT Wrestling revealed

James Storm was an integral part of IMPACT Wrestling for most of his career. In IMPACT, Storm was a successful star who had multiple reigns as a tag team champion with current WWE Superstar Robert Roode, and even held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

However, the current NWA star left the company in 2018 and has since wrestled mostly on the independent circuits. James Storm recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online and revealed why he decided to leave IMPACT Wrestling.

James Storm reveals why he moved on from IMPACT Wrestling

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, the Cowboy cited various reasons for his departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Storm said that he still loves IMPACT, but after spending 15 years with the same company he decided it was time to do something different.

However, the main reason why Storm left IMPACT was due to the troubled state the company was in at that time. IMPACT Wrestling was undergoing changes in ownership at that point, which made it problematic for Storm, as he felt that he was not being utilized properly:

"At that time, I didn't know really who was running the company. You had Dixie, you had the Harris brothers, then you had Anthem out of Canada, then you had Billy Corgan, so it was just like, okay, I don't know who my boss is.

"I actually wanted to leave before my last year was up because I felt like they really weren't doing anything with me. I was just kind of being put on the shelf. I think I still had so much to give, even if it was just helping out the younger talent into getting better."

It was also reported that James Storm was offered a contract by WWE to join the company after WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic poured water over the plans and WWE was forced to retract their contract offer.