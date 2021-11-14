Released WWE Superstar confronts IMPACT World Champion Moose at NJPW Battle in the Valley

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, former WWE Superstar Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, confronted Moose. Following Moose's match against Juice Robinson, Jonah's music hit as he made a surprise appearance.

Jonah then made his way down to the ring and stood face-to-face against Moose. The IMPACT World Champion wanted nothing to do with Jonah, who then assaulted Juice Robinson and his tag team partner David Finlay, much to everyone's surprise.

Jonah then took to the microphone and announced his arrival. The former WWE NXT North American Champion claimed that the shackles are finally off him, and now is the time for the actual violence to begin.

Lastly, Jonah concluded by stating that NJPW is looking at their top dog:

"Now the shackles are finally off! Now the real violence begins! New Japan Pro-Wrestling- you are looking at your Top Dog!"

During his time with WWE from 2019 to 2021, Jonah worked under the moniker of Bronson Reed. The hard-hitting Australian Superstar won the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano on the May 18 episode of NXT in a Steel Cage Match.

Reed ended up dropping the title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott after interference from his faction Hit Row, thus ending his reign only after 42 days. Jonah's final match in WWE was against Adam Cole, as he was eventually let-go on August 6th.

Moose and Jonah teased a match against each other at Battle in the Valley

Following the confrontation between Moose and Jonah, it remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar will challenge the current IMPACT World Champion for his title.

While there is no confirmation regarding a match, their face-off in San Jose could be an indication that Moose might have to defend his title against the Aussie star.

Through NJPW's working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, a match between Moose and Jonah could very well take place at some point in the near future.

