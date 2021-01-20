Reports: Backstage news on Taya Valkyrie's status with IMPACT Wrestling

On Saturday night at the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill, Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her Knockouts Championship against Taya Valkyrie.

Speculation immediately began following the match on if it was Valkyrie's final appearance in IMPACT Wrestling. Still, some reports suggested that she would be working this week's IMPACT television tapings, keeping her on their show for the next couple of months. However, that isn't the case.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, sources from IMPACT Wrestling have told Fightful that Valkyrie did not work the Sunday or Monday sets of tapings that the company held following the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

💔 My reaction rewatching my match at Hard to Kill.

Every great success comes from failures. @DeonnaPurrazzo beat me, I can’t walk, I’m tired, but more determined than ever. Back to the drawing board. I’ve done it before and I WILL do it again. @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/VTeRLqIi3v — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 17, 2021

Has Taya's time with IMPACT Wrestling come to an end?

While Valkyrie's IMPACT contract status isn't entirely known, she did confirm last year that she signed a two-year deal with the company in 2019. It means her contract would be up at some point in 2021.

If Valkyrie's contract with IMPACT has indeed come to an end, she leaves behind quite the legacy with the company as the longest-reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion of all time at 377 days. It's a record that probably won't be broken anytime soon.

Fans have already begun to speculate about where we might see Valkyrie show up next as there should be no shortage of interest in her services going forward.

Many have brought up WWE quite a bit because her husband, John Morrison, currently wrestles for the company, and the two have been married since 2018. A surprise debut in the women's Royal Rumble would undoubtedly make the WWE Universe excited.

But companies out there are still looking to build up their women's divisions like AEW, for example. Others could benefit from her in-ring experience and star power in 2021 too.

Where ever Valkyrie ends up, you can be confident that any company's women's division will be better off for having her in it.

What do you think about the latest news regarding Taya Valkyrie and IMPACT Wrestling? If her contract is up, where would you like to see her go? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.