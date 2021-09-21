'And he's done it again' - Rich Swann opens up about IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage (Exclusive)

Christian Cage first made his way to IMPACT Wrestling in 2005 and achieved several milestones, including winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Fast forward to 2021, and he is the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion (even though he's a part of the AEW roster).

Rich Swann spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling at length about Christian Cage's return to the company, to be the World Champion again. He was full of praise for the AEW star, who is operating at the highest level twenty-seven years after he broke into the business.

'He's ready to go'- IMPACT Wrestling Superstar Rich Swann put over Christian Cage big time!

According to Swann, Cage didn't just come into IMPACT Wrestling to get the spotlight. He came in because he's ready to go!

"You know, I think Christian Cage has always been great," said Rich Swann. "This isn't the first time he's come to IMPACT. Of course, everybody knows, years ago he left the other place to come and prove to the world that he was World Championship worthy. And, he's done it again. He's got himself in amazing shape, he's not just somebody that's coming in just to get the spotlight, he's somebody that's coming in and ready to go."

It may well be that Christian Cage and Rich Swann clash at some point down the line, although it's an unlikely scenario. While Cage is the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Swann is part of the tag team division with Willie Mack.

Fans may catch both Christian Cage and Rich Swann, in addition to other members of the supremely talented IMPACT Wrestling roster, on IMPACT Insiders or the IMPACT Plus app

