Rich Swann picks iconic band to play his Bound for Glory entrance (Exclusive)

Rich Swann is a huge fan of rock bands, and if he had a choice to have someone play his entrance theme song at Bound for Glory, he would pick the legendary band Disturbed.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently got the opportunity to ask Rich Swann, his preferred band, to play his entrance theme song. The former IMPACT Wrestling world champion chose Disturbed after some deliberation.

"Man, a rock band, oh man, I don't know. It'll probably be..that's so hard cause there's so many good bands out there but I'll probably have to go with legendary Disturbed. You know, they put out some bangers, you know what I'm saying, they did Stone Cold Steve Austin's theme song aight so it's like, man, that would be pretty awesome [imitates Disturbed]," Rich Swann said.

Disturbed is a huge part of pro-wrestling folklore. During the Attitude Era, 'Glass Shatters' by Disturbed was chosen for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to walk out to. In general, WWE relies on their in-house artists for superstars' entrances. Hence, the choice of Glass Shatters for their top star at the time was quite the statement.

Apart from this. 'Stricken' by Disturbed was the theme song for WWE's New Year's Revolution pay-per-view in 2006.

Rich Swann is one of the biggest stars in IMPACT Wrestling

HK | MarkoutMania @RealMarkOutHK Big congratulations to Rich Swann being ranked number 10 on PWI 500 2021, also making him the highest ranked wrestler in IMPACT. Very cool to see Big congratulations to Rich Swann being ranked number 10 on PWI 500 2021, also making him the highest ranked wrestler in IMPACT. Very cool to see https://t.co/PLKUhzkJWV

Rich Swann joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2018, and in three years, Mr. Standing 450 has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the company. His first title win came at Homecoming in 2019, when he defeated Ethan Page, Trey Miguel, and Jake Crist in an Ultimate X match to win the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship.

The reign ended after six months, but it was a sign of bigger things to come for Rich Swann. In one of the best feuds in the promotion's history, 'The Outlandish' defeated Eric Young to win the IMPACT World title at Bound for Glory 2020.

Swann also unified the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship and TNA World Heavyweight Championship when he defeated Moose at Sacrifice 2021. Rich Swann's run came to an end at the hands of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion.

