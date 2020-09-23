IMPACT's Rich Swann reveals if he will alter his in-ring style against Eric Young at Bound For Glory (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann has given fans an insight into his game plan for his Bound For Glory showdown against bitter rival, Eric Young.

Swann and The World Class Maniac will face off for the IMPACT World Championship in the main event of the promotion's biggest show of the year in October.

During the IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Zoom call, Sportskeeda's Andrea Hangst asked the number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship if he had any plans to change up his style at Bound For Glory due to his ankle injury.

Rich Swann was cautious to reveal what he had planned for Eric Young at Bound For Glory. Although, Swann did admit that the IMPACT World Champion's recent assaults on his previously injured ankle has prevented him from fully testing out what he capable of doing in the ring:

"You know, i'm not really going to reveal that too much. But, i have been working on a very good game plan, 'cause i know, just because of the fact that after i beat him [Eric Young] and he knew that it took seven long months for me to get back to where i was, and you know, those first seven long months of training and busting my tailbone to get to where - get to that main event [of] Slammiversary and as you saw in Slammiversary, my style, if you compare it to before i crushed my ankle and broke my leg and my back, it was very similar and i was doing the high flying. I was very fast, i was quick on my feet, it was almost like i never missed a beat. But, now since Eric Young has re-aggravated and re-injured me and i really haven't been able to test out if i can still do the same things i could do. "

I asked Rich Swann about having to change up his style due to the ankle injury. He’s “got a few tricks” up his sleeve. Has been in this position before but because he’s so recently been hurt again, he will have to adapt. — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 22, 2020

Rich Swann has "tricks" up his sleeve for the IMPACT World Champion

However, despite not being able to fully test out the capabilities of his re-injured leg and ankle, Rich Swann revealed that he has been studying old footage of Eric Young.

The former X-Division Champion also teased that he may have a few unexpected surprises for the IMPACT World Champion in the main event of Bound For Glory:

"But, the thing is, i have been studying Eric Young for a very long time. I've even buried up some old tapes of his, and i got some little tricks up my sleeve."

