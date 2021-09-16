"You could feel that they knew the product" - Rich Swann comments on the return of fans to IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling, like the entire professional wrestling industry, underwent a period where the stars had to go out and perform in front of no fans. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rich Swann revealed how things have changed now that fans are allowed back into the building.

According to Swann, even when IMPACT Wrestling fans weren't in the building, they were in tune with the product. Now that IMPACT Wrestling is taped in front of fans again, performers like him are inspired to give the live crowd the best show possible. Check out Swann's comments by clicking on this link:

How did the return of live fans inspire the IMPACT Wrestling roster?

Rich Swann feels that, coming out of the "COVID era" of wrestling, the return of fans makes wrestlers step up their game:

"I'm not saying that the people, and myself too, I can speak for myself," said Swann. "I went out there and just because there were no people, I knew that red light was on. And I knew behind that lens there were hopefully tens and thousands of people watching the show. So, I want to give the best effort that I can, put out the best product that I can."

Once IMPACT Wrestling fans came back to the shows, Swann could feel the energy once again:

"You could feel the energy," Swann continued. "You could feel that they were paying attention. You could feel that they knew the product, that they were watching every step that we were doing when they weren't in the building. So that's why it was so important. And now that they're able to come in and experience this joy of professional wrestling with us, we're going to go out and give them the best show that we can."

