Rich Swann reveals his dream opponent if he wins the AEW Championship [Exclusive]

Rich Swann has revealed that he wants to face Darby Allin if he walks out of Rebellion 2021 as the new AEW Champion.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was asked about his dream AEW opponents.

Rich Swann named the current TNT Champion Darby Allin, as he believes they could have a compelling clash of styles.

"You know there are so many talents in AEW that I would just love to get my hands on, but the first person I would definitely challenge that I would think would be such an amazing match, just because of the clash of the styles will have to be none other than Darby Allin."

Rich Swann praised Darby Allin for being a daredevil and having an aggressive nature, just like him. He further stated that though they have starkly different in-ring styles, they have similar 'determination' and 'heart' towards their approach to wrestling.

"He's somebody who I think is a daredevil, a go-getter, and has nothing but heart and determination, just like myself. We may not have the same wrestling style, but we have the same heart and determination, and to display that for the fans would be awesome."

Rich Swann might soon become the AEW Champion

Rich Swann might come one step closer to facing his dream opponent if he walks out of IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 as the new AEW Champion.

The pay-per-view, scheduled for April 25, will see Swann squaring off against Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match.

The match has received tremendous hype, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see who walks out as a double champion, thus ushering in a new era of pro-wrestling in the process.

