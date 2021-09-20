'I watched this man and Roman Reigns go out there and put on masterpieces' - Rich Swann wants Braun Strowman in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman was released from his contract on June 2nd, 2021 and he's currently one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling market. Rich Swann thinks that he'd make a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling with the forbidden door policy.

Swann spoke at length about how Strowman stole the show every single time he competed against Roman Reigns.

Rich Swann thinks Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns put on masterpieces

Rich Swann believes that Braun Strowman has gone through a lot in very little time:

"He's got so much pressure on him because of his size," said Rich Swann. "You know how it is in the wrestling business. You want people to reach to the highest that they can ever get to. And sometimes, when he first started, he was looked as somebody who was super green and somebody who will never get it."

According to Swann, Strowman would prove his detractors wrong through exciting matches with Reigns:

"And I remember for almost 6 months straight I watched this man and Roman Reigns go out there and put on masterpieces. And I feel like that was really what helped him get to the level that he needed to be in ring. And he's somebody that has all the tools like, there's no denying it. He can go out there and he can put on a match, he can entertain you, and then he's huge!" said Rich Swann.

Fans can catch Rich Swann and hopefully Braun Strowman too, soon enough on IMPACT Insiders as well as the IMPACT Plus app.

