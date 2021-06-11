Sami Callihan to challenge for IMPACT Wrestling Championship at Slammiversary 2021

Sami Callihan is heading to Slammiversary 2021, where he will face the winner of the IMPACT Wrestling Championship match between Kenny Omega and Moose at Against All Odds 2021 this Saturday.

On this week's IMPACT Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan showed up to discuss the possibility of making the match at Against All Odds, a three-way bout between Omega, Moose, and Callihan.

The two IMPACT Wrestling EVPs, Scott D'Amore and Don Callis, were at loggerheads, as the former wanted Callihan to feature in the match, while the latter insisted on not giving him a shot.

Callis, who's also Omega's advocate, brought up Sami Callihan's violent nature and successfully talked his way through with Tony Khan to keep Callihan away from the June 12th event.

However, D'Amore walked away with the last laugh as he announced that the winner of Against All Odds would defend the IMPACT Wrestling Championship against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary 2021.

Having whispered the idea earlier in Tony Khan's ear, the AEW President also seemingly agreed to the proposal, much to the dismay of Callis. Plus, D'Amore also revealed that Omega and Moose will square off at Daily's Place, AEW's home base, this Saturday.

What else will go down at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021?

Apart from Kenny Omega vs. Moose, which will possibly be the main event, a few more intriguing matches are lined up at the event.

Sami Callihan will now team with Tommy Dreamer to square off against The Good Brothers in a Street Fight. Apart from that, Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary.

Plus, Violent By Design (Rhino and Deaner) will put their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships on the line against Decay (Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve).

Here's the updated card for the show:

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (Rhino and Deaner) (c) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus)

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship: Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Street Fight Match: Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers

Do you think Sami Callihan will win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021? Which match are you most looking forward to at Against All Odds? Sound off in the comments section below.

