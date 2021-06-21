Sami Callihan gets engaged to IMPACT Wrestling star

Sami Callihan ensured that Jessicka Havok had a memorable birthday when he proposed to her at the Mothman Museum earlier this afternoon.

The two IMPACT Wrestling stars are the latest wrestling couple to announce their engagement on social media.

Jessicka Havok took to Instagram to talk about the special birthday surprise she got from Sami Callihan:

"So, i just ended a live stream of the mothman statue at the mothman museum, just to have sami on one knee when i turned around," wrote Callihan. "I almost couldn't believe it. I am so overwhelmed with happiness. I didn't know how to react, so i started crying. Lol tears of joy. I don't know what to say. 😭😭😭😭😭 P.s. I said yes. #mothmanmuseum #engaged #love #birthday"

Sami Callihan and Jessicka Havok continue to compete in IMPACT Wrestling

Havok in IMPACT Wrestling

Sami Callihan was recently reinstated to IMPACT Wrestling after Don Callis fired him at Against All Odds. Callis made the shocking move to save Kenny Omega from a career-threatening injury at Callihan's hands.

With Sami Callihan back in IMPACT Wrestling, he will challenge Kenny Omega at Slammiversary for the IMPACT World Championship.

As of this writing, Jessicka Havok doesn't currently have a match on the show, but that can easily change in the next couple of weeks during the buildup to the show.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we would like to congratulate Sami Callihan and Jessicka Havok on their engagement and wish Havok the happiest of birthdays today.

One of the biggest matches in @IMPACTWRESTLING history.



One of the biggest matches in my career.



July 17th.



I get back what’s ours, and make @TheDonCallis watch as I bash @KennyOmegamanX’s brains in. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/U2J4PfhPBW — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 18, 2021

Did you know that Sami Callihan and Jessika Havok were dating? Which wrestling couple do you think will be the next to announce their engagement? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier