Sami Callihan slams IMPACT Wrestling after being removed from the roster page

Sami Callihan recently took to Twitter to slam IMPACT Wrestling for removing him from the roster page less than 24 hours after he was fired from the company.

At IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021, Callihan was fired by the promotion's EVP Don Callis after he showed up at Daily's Place to attack IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega.

Sami Callihan posted a picture of the IMPACT Wrestling website, which no longer has his profile on the roster page.

He wrote that it didn't even take the promotion a complete day to erase him from their history. Callihan further teased fans about his next move in the wrestling business.

It hasn’t even been 24 hours. @IMPACTWRESTLING already took me of http://ImpactWrestling.com. Bad move. I wonder when and where I show up next," tweeted Sami Callihan

Kenny Omega had defeated Moose on Saturday night to retain his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, with The Young Bucks playing a key role in ensuring Omega retains his title.

It marked the AEW Tag Team Champions' first appearance in an IMPACT Wrestling event for nearly eight years.

Sami Callihan was scheduled to wrestle at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021

This past week on IMPACT Wrestling, EVP Scott D'Amore had awarded Sami Callihan a world title shot at Slammiversary. However, now that he's seemingly fired, the fate of the championship match is up in the air.

Of course, storyline firings in pro-wrestling only last for so long, and as such, Sami Callihan could fight the odds to make his way back to IMPACT Wrestling soon.

Do you think Sami Callihan will be back in IMPACT Wrestling? Do you see him winning the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021? Sound off in the comments section.

