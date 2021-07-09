Satoshi Kojima departs from IMPACT

As part of the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT, Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima made his debut on IMPACT in late May, 2021.

After nearly 2 months of solid action, it looks like the former 2-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion with All Japan Pro Wrestling, 2-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan, one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and one-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion will be returning to his home country.

The 30-year professional wrestling veteran took to Twitter to announce his departure from IMPACT. In a gracious tweet, he mentioned his gratitude towards IMPACT and called his time at IMPACT 'precious and fun'. Here's what he said:

Thank you, to Impact Wrestling. I have gained a lot of experience. It was a fun and precious time. I will live well in Japan. @IMPACTWRESTLING

Satoshi's short stint at IMPACT was an enjoyable one as the relationship between the two companies continues to grow with the likes of David Finlay, Juice Robinson and Josh Alexander wrestling on both companies' shows. Hopefully this continues and we see fresh and interesting matchups.

Satoshi Kojima had a good run in IMPACT

Kojima in action on IMPACT

Kojima was announced for IMPACT in a video package released on their social media.

Kojima wasted no time as he went after Violent By Design (VBD), the reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions. After making the save for Eddie Edwards to protect him from a beatdown at the hands of VBD, he challenged VBD's Joe Doering in a losing effort at IMPACT's Against All Odds.

Edwards and Kojima got a tag title opportunity on the June 24, 2021 episode of IMPACT but they came up short again. However, Kojima ended his brief run with the company with a win against Sam Beale and Brian Myers with his partner, Jake Something.

Hopefully we continue to see more of NJPW's stars at IMPACT and another run from Kojima himself. What did you make of his run with IMPACT?

