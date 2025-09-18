Steve Maclin praises Joe Hendry for elevating TNA World Championship after WrestleMania moment (Exclusive)

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin spoke about Joe Hendry showing up at WrestleMania earlier this year. The star faced Randy Orton at the Show of Shows.

The Viper was looking for an opponent in the leadup to WrestleMania this year. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis assured him of a worthy opponent at the event. When Randy came out for his match, Joe Hendry showed up with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship for a singles match. Randy ended up winning the match, but it was great exposure for TNA as well.

During the interview, Maclin said that it was incredible to see the TNA World title at WrestleMania. He praised Joe Hendry for carrying the title and elevating it to a higher level. The star was happy to see the relationship between TNA and WWE helping both companies grow.

"When you've been doing this long enough, you kind of have some idea, you thoughts on things that are creatively happening. Obviously it was a surprise for everyone, but it was also just awesome to see the TNA World title on WrestleMania. Did you ever think that would happen? Even for it to be on the Royal Rumble previously as well with Joe. He did such a good job carrying it and bringing it to the heights that it needed to get to get the exposure for the company. And here we are on the cusp of a new distribution and TV deal at some point. From what Carlos keeps saying it's happening at some point. That only helps us. That's been the good partnership that we've had with the WWE so far. It's the working relationship where we're helping each other."

During the interview, Maclin also spoke about AJ Styles' memorable return to TNA at Slammiversary.

