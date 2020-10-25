Su Yung captures Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory

Originally, Bound For Glory was set to feature an extremely exciting contest between Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae. IMPACT Wrestling fans were stoked to see what many considered would be the show-stealer.

Had it happened, it may have done just that. Unfortunately, Kylie Rae was nowhere to be seen at Bound For Glory. Deonna Purrazzo awaited her opponent in the ring, and though her music hit, Smiley Kylie never came out. Purrazzo, gloating about knowing that Rae was scared of her, asked anybody who wanted an opportunity to come to the ring.

That probably wasn't the best idea, however, as she may have gotten an even tougher opponent.

Su Yung returns at Bound For Glory; captures IMPACT Knockouts Championship

At Victory Road, Kylie Rae was forced to watch as Deonna Purrazzo broke the arm of Susie, her best friend. Well, Su Yung, Susie's evil alter ego came back with a vengeance at Bound For Glory, and that arm was perfectly healed.

From the get-go, Purrazzo was struggling to wrap her mind around what she was seeing. Su Yung's uber-aggressive behavior was something that was never really seen in Susie.

The Knockouts Champion learned that they were two completely different people and that Su Yung was more dangerous than anyone she'd ever faced before. It was all Purrazzo could do to stay on her feet when dealing with someone so unorthodox and terrifying.

Though the Knockouts Champion put up a good fight and even nearly had Su Yung trapped in the double armbar, Yung broke the hold with her disgusting bloody glove.

In the end, a Panic Switch planted Purrazzo square in the middle of the ring. Despite the best efforts of The Virtuosa and the 'Crown Jewel' Kimber Lee, Su Yung easily overcame the numbers game. Su Yung is your new Knockouts Champion.

The question remains, why didn't Kylie Rae show up at Bound For Glory? Was Su Yung responsible? Hopefully, we'll know on Tuesday.